Rolling Stones tour manager Mick Brigden dies in tragic accident

Music manger Mick Brigden, who has worked with The Rolling Stones and Bob Dylan, has passed away aged 73.

Reported by The Press Democrat, Brigden injured himself whilst digging a grave for his pet dog in the garden of his Santa Clara home.

Guitarist, Joe Satriani, who Brigden also managed, confirmed the news on his website: “It is with tremendous sadness that we confirm the passing of artist manager, and former Bill Graham protégé, Mick Brigden, on September 5.”

Satriani’s tribute continued: “It’s been a crazy and wonderful 33 years of rock n roll. I’ve never worked so hard, played so hard, laughed and cried so hard, made so much music and had so many worldwide adventures, and all with Mick by my side.”

“He was the ultimate business mentor.” he added. “Honest, tough, nurturing, hardworking, respectful, tenacious, insightful, he was all of those things and more.”

Brigden also worked with artists such as Peter Frampton, Van Morrison and Mountain.

He was born in 1947 in Southend-on-Sea but moved to Canada at the age of 19 and settled in Toronto. Brigden later moved to New York where he met Felix Pappalardi of the rock band, Mountain and he became their road manager.

He met legendary concert promoter Bill Graham at a gig in 1969 and quickly started work for him and played a role in promoting the likes of Jefferson Airplane and Grateful Dead before going on to forge his own company in 1976.

Brigden is survived by his wife, Joan, son Jack and stepdaughter, Jessica.