The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger has paid tribute to late drummer Charlie Watts at the group’s first show since the drummer’s death last month.

Watts’ death was announced on Tuesday 24 August, just weeks after he revealed he would miss a number of US tour dates as he recovered from an unspecified medical procedure.

The group aren’t playing the 2021 leg of their No Filter tour until later this week (26 August) at the Dome at America’s Center in St Louis, Missouri, but a small crowd of guests were invited to a warm up show that the group did this evening (21 September) at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

The private event was organised by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, according to Rolling Stone.

Addressing the audience, Jagger said: “It’s the first show of our 2021 tour, this is it, this is a try out.”

He continued: “I must say though at this point, it’s a bit of a poignant night for us and it’s our first tour we’ve done in 59 years that we’ve done without our lovely Charlie Watts, and we all miss Charlie so much.

“We miss him as a band, we miss him as friends on and off the stage and we’ve got so many memories of Charlie and I’m sure some of you that have have seen us before have got memories of Charlie as well and I hope you will remember him as we do.

“We’d like to dedicate this show to Charlie. Let’s have a drink to Charlie,” Jagger shouted, before toasting his late band mate with a bottle of beer.

Ronnie Wood added: “Charlie we’re playing for you.”

Jagger then gathered his thoughts saying: “What are we going to do now...I’m all emotional,” before continuing with the show.

You can see the moment here:

Touring drummer Steve Jordan took over live duties from Watts; the show is the first gig without Watts since he joined the band in January 1963.

The show also saw the live debut of “Troubles a-Comin’,” which the group originally recorded during the Tattoo You sessions.

The song will be officially released on the 40th anniversary of Tattoo You on 22 October.