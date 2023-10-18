Win a Mick Jagger harmonica ahead of new Rolling Stones album Hackney Diamonds

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Subscribers to The Independent’s Now Hear This music newsletter are being given the chance to win one of the new Mick Jagger harmonicas, released in collaboration with the Rolling Stones legend.

Having launched the first edition at the beginning of 2023, Jagger has now announced the Mick Jagger Series: Edition Two range, in partnership with whynow Music and Danish harmonica player Lee Oskar.

Each harmonica features the Jagger logo in black on a striking red harp. Fans can get their hands on one of the instruments in the key of C at RRP £59 from Jagger’s official webstore, and selected music retail stores around the world.

“I was blown away by the response to our first range of harmonicas!” Jagger said in a statement. “I hope everyone has enjoyed playing their harps, and that more people are falling in love with my favourite instrument.”

“With artists like Little Nas X and Kendrick Lamar using it in their music today, I’m confident that the harmonica will be gracing stages around the world for a long time to come.”

The Independent has been given a harmonica to gift to one lucky winner. All you need to do is subscribe to the Now Hear This newsletter here, then answer the question that will appear in this week’s edition, released on Friday (20 October).

This week, The Rolling Stones will release their hugely anticipated 24th studio album, Hackney Diamonds. It is the band’s first album of original material in 18 years, following on from 2005’s A Bigger Bang.

“With producer Andrew Watt giving the whole thing a gleaming contemporary sheen and most tracks building to bombastic rock climaxes, Hackney Diamonds bristles with such sonic and emotional turbulence,” wrote critic Mark Beaumont in his four-star review.

You can also read The Independent’s interview with the band this Saturday (21 October).