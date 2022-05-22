Mick Jagger shakes off ‘superficial’ Harry Styles comparisons: ‘He doesn’t have a voice like mine’
‘Come on, I was much more androgynous,’ Rolling Stones frontman said
Mick Jagger has said that comparisons between him and Harry Styles are “superficial”.
The “As It Was” singer has long been compared to the Rolling Stones frontman due his gender-fluid approach to dressing and on-stage presence, with Styles even impersonating Jagger in a 2017 episode of Saturday Night Live.
In a new interview, Jagger described his “easy” friendship with the former One Direction star, while stressing that the pair weren’t really that similar.
“I like Harry – we have an easy relationship,” he told The Sunday Times.
“I mean, I used to wear a lot more eye make-up than him. Come on, I was much more androgynous.”
Jagger added: “And he doesn’t have a voice like mine or move on stage like me; he just has a superficial resemblance to my younger self, which is fine – he can’t help that.”
Styles released his third studio album Harry’s House on Friday (20 May).
In a four-star review, The Independent’s Mark Beaumont compared Styles to Prince, saying that the singer has “broadened the horizons of his pop fanbase”.
In a recent interview, Styles admitted that he auditioned to play Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s forthcoming biopic – but was unsuccessful.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies