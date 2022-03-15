Kelis’s husband Mike Mora has died of stage four stomach cancer, the singer’s management have said. He was 37.

The news of the photographer’s death was disclosed to the public on Monday 14 March.

“Sadly, it’s true that Mike Mora has passed away,” Steve Satterthwaite of Red Light Management said. “We would ask all to respect Kelis and her family’s privacy as of right now. Thank you.”

Mora disclosed the news of his cancer diagnosis in October last year.

In a series of posts shared to Instagram, Mora shared details of how he was feeling after his stage four diagnosis, revealing that a doctor had given him “18 months” to live.

“I am posting this because life is full of the most unexpected situations,” Mora wrote in a 2021 post. “I never thought this could happen to me. At just 36, with three kiddos, and a wife that loves me.

“I want to be able to help those that might be experiencing something like this – a life-altering disease full of questions and doubt – maybe, hopefully.”

In one of his last posts about his cancer diagnosis, Mora revealed that doctors were “scared” for him.

“I asked how they were going to help me. They said they couldn’t do anything else for me,” he wrote. I had to search on my for some sort of solution... Scary days.”

Several friends and fans of Kelis and Mora have paid tribute to the late photographer.

Photographer Brian Bowan Smith wrote: “Saddened to hear the news about our dear friend Mike passing away last night. Working with you was such a pleasure. I loved all of your questions and your passion for your family and photography. Reminds me of me.”

“Sending love to his wife and family, Mike had been sick for a minute but he loved being on set,” he added. “Today we will be thinking of you at every frame. Great example of why you need to live every day to the fullest. And be great full for every day your here. Love you MM.”

One of Kelis’s fans wrote: “Praying for Kelis and family. She seemed so at peace and happy with him. RIP Mike Mora. F*** cancer.”