Scorpions and former Motörhead drummer Mikkey Dee has revealed he recently nearly died of sepsis, and was in hospital for three weeks.

The Swedish drummer, 61, shared an update to fans on his official Facebook page on Thursday (2 January), saying: “This holiday season, I have been hospitalised with a very serious blood infection (sepsis).

“I was admitted for three weeks but now I am home fighting this bastard bacteria. Thankfully, I have received fantastic care at the Sahlgrenska University Hospital in Gothenburg, my hometown.”

He thanked doctors and said that, while there is “still lots of recovery and rehab” in his future, he is looking forward to 2025.

“I’m working 100 per cent to be back on the drum stool for the Residency that starts off in Las Vegas on February 27,” he wrote. “We have a tremendous 2025 to look forward to, celebrating 60 years of Scorpions and many exciting gigs around the world.”

Dee told Swedish publication Aftonbladet that he developed sepsis after injuring his ankle.

He told the paper his ankle had swelled up and “looked like an overcooked ham”.

He had numerous surgeries to “cut away what was dead and infected and badly infested”.

Sepsis is a life-threatening reaction to an infection, which happens when your immune system overreacts to an infection and starts to damage your body’s own tissues and organs.

Key signs in adults are vomiting, confusion, a rash and difficulty breathing.

