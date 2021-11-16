Miles Teller hits out at Taylor Swift fans over claims he’s not vaccinated

Miles Teller has hit back at Taylor Swift fans following rumours of him being unvaccinated.

Starring in Swift’s video for “I Bet You Think About Me”, Teller used Twitter to address claims he is anti-vax.

The Bleed for This actor tweeted: “Hey guys, I don’t usually feel the need to address rumours on here but I am vaccinated and have been for a while. The only thing I’m anti is hate.”

There had been speculation regarding Teller’s stance on vaccines ever since production shut down on The Offer, a miniseries based on the making of The Godfather.

Several outlets at the time claimed that Teller was the unvaccinated star who caught Covid on set, which shut down filming of the forthcoming series that also stars Matthew Goode and Colin Hanks.

After the Blake Lively-directed video was released on Friday (12 November), Swift and Teller were both criticised on social media, with one writing: “Why are so many people happy that Miles Teller is in the music video when he is a selfish jerk that isn’t vaccinated?”

Following Teller clarifying his stance on vaccines, fans said that Swift would never have filmed with an unvaccinated person.

“The fact that some of you believe Taylor would hire an unvaccinated person to be in her video lmao,” one fan wrote.

Swift released a re-recorded version of her fourth album – Red – on Friday (12 November) , which included 10 new tracks, including collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers and Chris Stapleton.