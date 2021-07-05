Miley Cyrus expressed support for Britney Spears during a solo performance in Las Vegas on 4 July.

Spears is currently involved in a battle to end her conservatorship, which has been in place for 13 years.

Last month, Spears addressed an open court for the first time since the conservatorship began, calling for her father, Jamie Spears – her conservator – to “be in jail”. You can read her full testimony here.

Following her testimony, a request to have her father removed from his role overseeing her conservatorship was denied.

The #FreeBritney movement has existed for years, with fans calling for Spears’ conservatorship to be brought to an end. In recent months, following the US documentary Framing Britney Spears and Spears’ own testimony in court, support for the movement and for Spears herself has swelled.

Performing for the opening of Resorts World, Cyrus performed her hit “Party in the USA”, at one point alluding to Spears’s legal battle.

“The taxi man turned on the radio, he turned to me and said, ‘Free Britney, Free Britney!” she sang, as heard in videos captured of the gig.

Altering the song’s lyrics, which contain references to Jay-Z and Spears, Cyrus said: “We love Jay-Z, but we got to free this b****. It’s stressing me the f*** out!”

Cyrus has been an outspoken advocate of Spears in the past, saying the “Free Britney” slogan during a Memphis concert in 2019, and shouting “We love Britney” during the NFL’s TikTok Tailgate Super Bowl Pregame show.