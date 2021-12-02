Miley Cyrus rejoices at making Forbes 30 under 30: ‘Thank you for the honour’

Miley Cyrus has celebrated making the cut for Forbes’ 30 under 30 list at the age of 29.

The “Wrecking Ball” singer expressed gratitude on Twitter following the announcement of the list on Wednesday (1 December).

“I turned 29 last week. It was now or never. Thank you for the honour,” Cyrus wrote, alongside a video from her 30 Under 30 photoshoot.

In the video, the singer says “songwriting is the greatest joy” that she has “in her life”.

“It’s my favourite element of what I do,” she said. “Taking it in and being grateful every day for the fact that I write songs for a living because a lot of people write songs and it doesn’t get to be what keeps their lights on and for me to be able to be one of those people, I never forget how lucky I am.”

“With anything, distance makes the heart grow fonder so having that distance from my fans for the longest I’ve ever had since I was 12 years old, almost two years separated from me and my audience, the pandemic kind of reignited and just lit that spark again for me, the gratitude that I have to be a live musician, first,” Cyrus added.

This is the second time the Tennessee-born singer has been featured on Forbes’ 30 under 30 list.

Cyrus was selected to be a part of the list in 2014, but has been invited back for the 2021 line-up due to her recent achievements, including chart-topping albums, launching feminine product company Hers, and other investments.

Singers Doja Cat, Ingrid Andress, Conan Gray, Lil Baby, G Herbo, Tate McRae, Saweetie, Brent Faiyaz, and Polo G are also a part of the Forbes list this year.