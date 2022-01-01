Miley Cyrus fans hail singer’s ‘seamless’ jokes after wardrobe malfunction during New Year’s Eve performance
Singer performed a number of songs during the televised end-of-year event
Miley Cyrus has joked about experiencing a public wardrobe malfunction during a New Year’s Eve party.
The singer appeared on NBC’s special end-of-year telecast, which was co-hosted by Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.
Cyrus performed her 2009 hit “Party in the USA” during the broadcast, but was seen at one point clutching her silver top and turning her back to camera.
Covering her torso with her hands, Cyrus then walked offscreen while the band continued playing.
Some time later, she reappeared wearing a red coat.
“Everyone’s definitely looking at me now,” she joked, to viewers, while continuing to sing.
“I’m still in the most clothes that I’ve ever worn on stage.”
Viewers shared on social media how impressed they were with Cyrus’s handling of the slip-up, with one person describing her response as “seamless”.
“Man, if we all handle our setbacks as coolly as Miley handled that wardrobe malfunction, it might actually be a decent year,” wrote one Twitter user.
“Girl didn’t miss a beat or skip a t** and STILL delivered,” wrote another.
Clips from the NBC New Year’s Eve special can be streamed now on YouTube.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies