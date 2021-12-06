Mobo Awards: Little Simz, Dave and Wizkid win top awards
Ceremony returned as a live show for the first time since 2017
Little Simz, Ghetts, Dave and Wizkid were the big winners at Sunday (5 December) night’s Mobo Awards.
The main ceremony kicked off at 8pm at the Coventry Building Society Arena and was hosted by Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock and comedian Munya Chawawa.
The Mobo Awards are an annual British music award presentation honouring achievements in “music of black origin”, including hip hop, grime, R&B, soul, reggae, jazz and gospel.
Dave was the most-nominated artist this year, with five nods, while Arlo Parks, Headie One, Tems, and Burna Boy were also up for major awards.
The ceremony returned as a live show for the first time since 2017, as there were no awards in 2018 and 2019, followed by a virtual ceremony in 2020.
Music artists like Pa Salieu, Stefflon Don and Ms Banks, NSG, Tems and Enny also performed live on stage.
See the full list of winners below.
Album of the year: Dave – We’re All Alone in This Together
Best female act: Little Simz
Best male act: Ghetts
Best newcomer: Central Cee
Song of the year: Tion Wayne and Russ Millions – “Body (remix feat ArrDee, Bugzy Malone, Buni, Darkoo, E1, Fivio Foreign & ZT)”
Video of the year: M1llionz – “Lagga (directed by Teeeezy C)”
Best grime act: Skepta
Best R&B/soul act: Cleo Sol
Best hip-hop act: D Block Europe
Best drill act: Central Cee
Best international act: Wizkid
Best performance in a TV show/film: Michael Ward – Franklyn in Small Axe
Best media personality: Chunkz & Yung Filly
Best gospel act: Guvna B
Best African music act: Wizkid
Best reggae act: Shenseea
Best jazz act: Sons of Kemet
Best producer: Jae5
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies