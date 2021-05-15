Moby describes feeling suicidal the night before MTV Awards: ‘I’d never been more depressed’

Moby has opened up about the depression he was feeling at the peak of his career in 2002.

In an exclusive clip of his new documentary, Moby Doc, the artist can be seen describing his state of mind at the ceremony in Barcelona.

“I got to my hotel the night before and I was at the top of one of the most elegant hotels I’ve ever been to,” he says of his stay in the city’s Arts Hotel, which overlooks the Mediterranean Sea.

“There are four huge apartments at the top of this hotel. My neighbours were Bon Jovi, P Diddy and Madonna. That night, I ended up getting very drunk. Everything was perfect. Everything I’d ever wanted had been given to me, even more so… I’d sold 10 or 20 million records… and I was so despondent.”

Revealing that he had wanted to take his own life, he adds: “How strange it was that I’d been given everything and I’d never been more depressed.”

The new documentary, featuring Moby’s struggles with addiction and depression, is set for release on 28 May alongside Reprise, a new orchestral album reimagining some of the biggest hits of his career.

Get tickets to the premiere stream here.

You can find helpful tips on how to start a conversation, or if you are worried about someone else, on Samaritans website. You can contact the Samaritans helpline by calling 116 123. The helpline is free and open 24 hours a day every day of the year. You can also contact Samaritans by emailing jo@samaritans.org. The average response time is 24 hours.