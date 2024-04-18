Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Montreux Jazz Festival has unveiled its 2024 programme, with RAYE, Massive Attack, Duran Duran, Janelle Monáe, PJ Harvey, Sting, Tems, Justice, Dionne Warwick and Diana Krall all featuring on the impressive lineup.

The 58th edition of the historic Swiss festival takes place this year between 5-20 July, with a typically eclectic lineup that incorporates pop, jazz, funk, hip-hop, rock and afrobeats.

For the second consecutive year, The Independent will serve as the festival’s exclusive global news partner, providing coverage of lineup additions and other news in the build-up to the festival, as well as exclusive behind-the-scenes content.

Mathieu Jaton, CEO of Montreux Jazz Festival, said:“We are thrilled to continue our media partnership with The Independent. We are always working to further raise the international profile of the Montreux Jazz Festival, and The Independent’s global platform has been an important and invaluable part in achieving this. We look forward to working with them during the incredible 2024 edition of the festival and beyond.”

The Independent’s music editor Roisin O’Connor said: “I’m ecstatic that The Independent is once again the exclusive global news partner of Montreux Jazz Festival. As ever, they have unveiled an outstanding and eclectic lineup that speaks to the Montreux team’s passion and desire to celebrate the power of live music, in the most spectacular of settings. We can’t wait to join them again this summer.”

This year, Montreux will reveal a brand new layout while construction work is carried out on the Convention Centre, which usually hosts the festival’s main stages.

Fans watch bands perform by Lake Geneva at Montreux Jazz Festival ( Emilien Itim )

Attendees will instead get to enjoy The Lake Stage, which has been constructed over the surface of Lake Geneva with the stunning backdrop of the Alps. There couldn’t be a better time, then, to invite rock legends Deep Purple – whose song “Smoke on the Water” was inspired by the fire that burnt down the Montreux Casino in the Seventies – back to perform for the 10th time.

On the same stage, fans will get to witness the vocal prowess of British singer RAYE, who swept the Brit Awards this year with a record-breaking six wins, along with Grammy-nominated singer and rapper Janelle Monae. Trip-hop pioneers Massive Attack return after a five-year break, while Air will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their cult album Moon Safari by performing the record in its entirety.

RAYE will perform at Montreux Jazz Festival this year ( Callum Walker Hutchison )

Among the many other artists set to perform on the Lake Stage are Eighties synth-pop titans Duran Duran and Soft Cell, jazz artists Diana Krall and Jamie Cullum, and British pop, funk and dance artists Michael Kiwanuka, Jungle, Jessie Ware and Paolo Nutini.

A pool party at the Casino in Montreux during the festival ( Thea Moser )

Over at the Casino Stage, Dionne Warwick will finally make her Montreux Jazz Festival debut, while hip-hop revolutionary André 3000 will perform compositions from his flute album, New Blue Sun. Swedish Eurovision champion Loreen, the only woman to win the annual song contest twice, is also being welcomed by the festival, along with jazz artist Laufey, Chicago rapper and poet Noname, drummer Yussef Dayes, R&B star Mahalia, and soul-rock queen Brittany Howard.

Dionne Warwick is performing at Montreux Jazz Festival 2024 ( Press )

Montreux is also hosting 11 free stages for music fans to discover, from the Memphis jazz club and its storied jam sessions to the Bibliotheque and the cinema screening room.