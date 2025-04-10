Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Montreux Jazz Festival has unveiled a spectacular programme for its 2025 festival, starring legends including Diana Ross, Lionel Richie, Neil Young & The Chrome Hearts and Chaka Khan, along with breakthrough artists such as RAYE, Sam Fender and Shaboozey.

The typically eclectic lineup comes ahead of the two-week festival in Montreux, Switzerland, where musicians perform against a stunning backdrop of Lac Léman (Lake Geneva) and the surrounding mountains.

This year’s event, which will take place between 4 to 19 July, includes a number of artist debuts at the festival along with some familiar faces.

Neil Young will perform a special three-hour concert on the Lake Stage with his band following a headline appearance at Glastonbury Festival in June. Other legends set to appear include Canadian star Alanis Morisette, guitar heroes Santana and Joe Bonamasa, crooner Lionel Richie and Motown icon Diana Ross.

open image in gallery Motown legend Diana Ross is on the 2025 programme for Montreux Jazz Festival ( PA )

In one of several double bills for the Lake Stage, Pulp will perform for the first time after indie band Bloc Party, who are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album Silent Alarm.

Jamie xx will open for avant-garde pop artist FKA twigs, while RAYE – who wowed guests last year – will return with support from fellow British pop singer JADE. The Black Keys will share a stage with Hermanos Gutiérrez, who produced the Ohio-formed rock band’s last two albums.

On the same stage, some of the brightest new voices of rock and folk will appear: Sam Fender, who recently released his latest album, People Watching, viral singer Benson Boone, and indie-folk star Noah Kahan.

open image in gallery Sam Fender is performing at Montreux Jazz Festival this year ( Invision/AP )

Meanwhile American singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile will grace the Casino Stage following the release of her critically adored album with Elton John, Who Believes in Angels?. R&B artists Jorja Smith and Leon Bridges join the billing alongside Portishead singer and solo artist Beth Gibbons, while James Blake will make his fifth appearance at Montreux, this time with a solo piano set.

Towards the end of the festival, some of the UK’s leading young jazz artists will perform: saxophonist Nubya Garcia and the Mercury Prize-winning Ezra Collective.

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

open image in gallery Ezra Collective are one of the UK’s leading jazz acts ( WireImage )

Chaka Khan said: “I feel honored to be returning to open the Montreux Jazz Festival this year, joining so many world class artists. I’m equally proud to be bringing some special guests with me, to pay musical tribute to my friend Quincy Jones; one of the best friends that music and Montreux ever had.”

As with previous years, guests will be able to enjoy a number of free performances along the quays, from an open-air electronic club stage to live cooking demonstrations and yoga classes. The MJF Spotlight brand, which supports emerging artists, will also now have its own open-air stage at the event.

open image in gallery An overhead shot of Montreux, including the Lake Stage ( Marc Ducrest )

The Independent is partnering with Montreux Jazz Festival for the third consecutive year, bringing readers the latest updates, coverage and reviews from the storied event.

The Independent’s Editor in Chief Geordie Greig said: "Montreux Jazz Festival is every star musician’s favourite place to play. It is why Sting has been seven times and Montreux continues to attract the world’s top talent.

“The Independent is proud to be working together with this brilliant music fest once again. I am so pleased we have such a strong partnership as we all gather to celebrate once in a lifetime performances in 2025."

Music Editor Roisin O’Connor, said: “I’m beyond thrilled that The Independent is partnering with Montreux Jazz Festival for the third consecutive year.

“Each time they somehow manage to out-do themselves by unveiling an extraordinary programme comprising bonafide legends and the brightest new stars, who will perform against a backdrop of the most stunning scenery imaginable. The team behind Montreux are as passionate about celebrating musical talent as we are at The Independent, and I can’t wait to join them again this summer.”

Mathieu Jaton, CEO of MJF, said: “We are honoured to strengthen our collaboration with The Independent, an internationally renowned media outlet known for the quality of its journalism. It’s a privilege to deepen this relationship with such a committed partner, who shares our passion for music and for shining a light on emerging talent.

“Beyond media exposure, this collaboration is built on shared values: curiosity, high standards, and a desire to showcase music in all its forms. Together, we aim to offer the public an immersive and thoughtful perspective on the unique experience that is the Montreux Jazz Festival.”

Tickets go on sale on Friday 11 April at 11am BST and can be purchased here.