Fans are criticising the Billboard Music Awards for allowing Morgan Wallen to perform at the ceremony this year after he was previously suspended for using a racial slur.

The 29-year-old singer, who was banned from the BBMAs after a video of him repeatedly shouting a racial slur had gone viral last year, performed two songs at the awards on Sunday (15 May).

In the video filmed last February, the “You Proof” singer could be seen repeatedly shouting the N-word. He later apologised for his actions, saying he was on hour “72 of a 72-hour bender”.

Wallen, who also won the Best Male Country Artist award at this year’s BBMAs, performed his tracks “Don’t Think Jesus” and “Wasted Alone” at the ceremony.

As soon as his performance was aired, many social media users started condemning Billboard for giving Wallen a stage to perform.

“Incredibly disappointed in the [BBMAs] for allowing Morgan Wallen to use their stage tonight,” wrote one person.

Another person added: “It’s almost like Morgan Wallen and the racial slurs never happened, huh?”

“Why were Morgan Wallen and Travis Scott even invited let alone allowed to perform??” another person wrote.

Last week, BBMA host and executive producer Sean “Diddy” Combs told Billboard that he would use the show to spread “love and forgiveness” around Wallen and Scott, who performed live on TV for the first time since the Astroworld tragedy.

“So one of the things I’m doing directly is uncancelling the cancelled. That’s breaking news because people haven’t been about uncancelling. But cancelling is a trend that needs to stop,” he said.

“Travis went through a tragedy; Morgan [used the N-word] while talking to his boy,” Diddy added. “People make mistakes. Now we’re moving on with love and respect for everybody that was hurt or affected. It’s time to forgive.”