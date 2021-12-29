Morgan Wallen clocks bestselling album of 2021 ahead of Adele, Kanye West and Drake

Morgan Wallen has the biggest selling album of this year.

The 28-year-old country music singer beat the likes of Kanye West, Olivia Rodrigo, Adele and Drake to clock the best-selling album of the year.

According to music analytics provider MRC Data, Wallen’s album Dangerous: The Double Album sold more than three million copies in 2021 since its release in January.

The “Whiskey Glasses” singer beat Adele’s 30, which sold 1.4 million copies, Rodrigo’s Sour EP, which did 2.6 million in sales and Drake’s Certified Lover Boy, which moved 1.8 million units.

Ye’s Donda sold less than a million copies.

Earlier this year, Wallen was heavily criticised after a video emerged of him shouting a racial slur.

The Tennesse-born singer was seen coming home from a night out with friends when he yelled the N-word at a friend twice.

File: Morgan Wallen performs on stage during the CMA Music Festival in 2019 (Getty Images)

The video, reportedly filmed by neighbours annoyed at the late-night disturbance and then shared by TMZ, sparked outrage and Wallen was swiftly removed from radio playlists in the US.

Shortly afterwards, his label Big Loud Records suspended his contract indefinitely and the Academy of Country Music Awards revoked his eligibility for the 2021 ceremony.

Deadline reported that the William Morris Agency also dropped Wallen from its roster of clients.

Soon after the backlash, Wallen issued a lengthy apology, saying, “I’m embarrassed and sorry.”

“I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologise for using the word. I promise to do better.”

Fans were shocked after learning Wallen’s album was the best-selling record this year.

“Lol Morgan Wallen said the n-word and bounced back,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Referring to Wallen’s new song “Broadway Girls” with rapper Lil Durk, another person added: “I know cancel culture don’t work because Morgan Wallen ended the year with the best selling album and a collab with Lil Durk.”