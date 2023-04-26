Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Morgan Wallen is in hot water after abruptly cancelling his Mississippi show at the Vaught Hemingway Stadium on Sunday (23 April) night.

Minutes before he was due on stage, video boards inside the Ole Miss football stadium showed a message saying the “Thought You Should Know” singer had lost his voice and was unable to perform, adding that people’s tickets would be refunded.

However, some fans were not content with the ticket refund after spending thousands of dollars on other expenses around the show.

One woman took to Facebook to share a full itemised list of everything she wants refunded by the country artist.

Mandi Walker Nowlin’s list includes a $560 hotel bill, her outfit ($120), her husband’s outfit ($218), a meal at the Oxford Grillhouse in Mississippi ($235) and more.

The full bill ran up to $3,982.

She concluded her Facebook post with a link to her Cash App (a mobile payment service), saying: “I’ll expect my payment tomorrow. Thanks bro.”

The furious fan added: “My husband has gone with me to two concerts. Ever. In the 17 years we’ve been together. Somehow I talked him into this one and this s*** happens.”

(Facebook)

Meanwhile, another fan went a step further and is suing the singer “on behalf of herself and all other similarly situated” audience members.

“Even if ticket prices are refunded, no offer has been made to reimburse concertgoers for other out-of-pocket expenses they incurred in connection with the concert cancellation, including transportation, lodging, food, merchandise sales, transaction fees and other such expenses,” the plaintiff said in court documents obtained by Page Six.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

The Independent has contacted Wallen’s representative for comment.

On Monday (24 April), Wallen issued a statement about the cancellation, writing: “After last night’s show, I started losing my voice so I spent the day resting up, talking to my doctor, and working through my vocal exercises trying to get better.

“I really thought I’d be able to take the stage and it kills me to not deliver it before showtime, but my voice is shot and I’m unable to sing.

“All tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase. I am so sorry, I promise you guys I tried everything I could.”

(Morgan Wallen/Instagram)

Wallen, one of county music's biggest stars, is no stranger to controversy.

He was caught on camera in 2021 outside a home in Nashville, Tennessee, yelling profanities and a racial slur.

He apologised at the time but was suspended indefinitely from his label and his music was pulled by radio stations and streaming services.

The year before, Wallen was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct after getting kicked out of a downtown Nashville bar.

The sudden cancellation concluded what was supposed to be two consecutive nights of performances by one of country music’s hottest stars.

Saturday (22 April) night’s show appeared to be a huge success with thousands showing up for the first concert in the stadium’s history.

Additional reporting by agencies