MTV’s Video Music Award nominees for 2022 have been announced.

This year’s VMAs will air live from New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Sunday 28 August at 8pm ET.

Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, and Drake have received nominations, among a slew of other artists.

You can find the full list of MTV’s VMA 2022 nominees below.

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Song of the Year

Adele – “Easy on Me”

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Elton John and Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – “Stay”

Best New Artist, Presented by Extra Gum

Baby Keem

Dove Cameron

Gayle

Latto

Seventeen

Måneskin

Push Performance of the Year

September 2021: Griff – “One Night”

October 2021: Remi Wolf – “Sexy Villain”

November 2021: Nessa Barrett – “I Hope Ur Miserable Until Ur Dead”

December 2021: Seventeen – “Rock With You”

January 2021: Mae Muller – “Better Days”

February 2022: Gayle – “abcdefu”

March 2022: Sheneesa – “R U That”

April 2022: Omar Apollo – “Tamagotchi”

May 2022: Wet Leg – “Chaise Longue”

June 2022: Muni Long – “Baby Boo”

July 2022: Doechii – “Persuasive”

Best Collaboration

Drake featuring Future and Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

Elton John and Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)”

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”

Post Malone and The Weeknd – “One Right Now”

Rosalía featuring The Weeknd – “La Fama”

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – “Stay”

Best Pop

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Traitor”

Best Hip-Hop

Eminem and Snoop Dogg – “From the D 2 the LBC”

Future featuring Drake and Tems – “Wait for U”

Kendrick Lamar – “N95”

Latto – “Big Energy”

Nicki Minaj featuring Lil Baby – “Do We Have a Problem?”

Pusha T – “Diet Coke”

Best Rock

Foo Fighters – “Love Dies Young”

Jack White – “Taking Me Back”

Muse – “Won’t Stand Down”

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer”

Shinedown – “Planet Zero”

Three Days Grace – “So Called Life”

Best Alternative

Avril Lavigne featuring Blackbear – “Love It When You Hate Me”

Imagine Dragons and JID – “Enemy”

Machine Gun Kelly featuring Willow – “Emo Girl”

Måneskin – “I Wanna Be Your Slave”

Panic! At the Disco – “Viva las Vengeance”

Twenty One Pilots – “Saturday”

Willow and Avril Lavigne featuring Travis Barker – “Grow”

Best Latin

Anitta – “Envolver”

Bad Bunny – “Tití Me Preguntó”

Becky G and Karol G – “Mamiii”

Daddy Yankee – “REMIX”

Farruko – “Pepas”

J Balvin and Skrillex – “In da Getto”

Best R&B

Alicia Keys – “City of Gods (Part II)”

Chlöe – “Have Mercy”

HER – “For Anyone”

Normani featuring Cardi B – “Wild Side”

Summer Walker, SZA and Cardi B – “No Love (Extended Version)”

The Weeknd – “Out Of Time”

Best K-Pop

BTS – “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)”

Itzy – “Loco”

Lisa – “LALISA”

Seventeen – “Hot”

Stray Kids – “Maniac”

Twice – “The Feels”

Video for Good

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Latto – “P*ssy”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Rina Sawayama – “This Hell”

Stromae – “Fils de joie”

Best Metaverse Performance

Blackpink the Virtual – PUB

GBTS – Minecraft

Charli XCX – Roblox

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience – Wave

Rift Tour featuring Ariana Grande – Fortnite

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience – Roblox

Best Longform Video

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

Foo Fighters – Studio 666

Kacey Musgraves – Star-Crossed

Madonna – Madame X

Olivia Rodrigo – Driving Home 2 U

Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Best Cinematography

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties”

Camila Cabello ft Ed Sheeran – “Bam Bam”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Kendrick Lamar – “N95”

Normani ft Cardi B – “Wild Side”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Best Direction

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties”

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Best Art Direction

Adele – “Oh My God”

Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)”

Drake featuring Future and Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

Kacey Musgraves – “Simple Times”

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa - Sweetest Pie

Best Visual Effects

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Coldplay and BTS – “My Universe”

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – “Stay”

Best Choreography

BTS – “Permission to Dance”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

FKA twigs featuring The Weeknd – “Tears in the Club”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby”

Normani featuring Cardi B – “Wild Side”

Best Editing

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties”

Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Brutal”

Rosalía – “Saoko”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”

The Weeknd – “Take My Breath”