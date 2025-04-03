Rock band Muse postpone Istanbul show over promoter comments about anti-government protests
Turkish fans had urged the rock band to cancel the show as thousands of citizens protest the recent arrest of mayor Ekrem Imamoglu
Rock band Muse have postponed a concert in Istanbul after the event’s promoter branded the actions of some anti-government protestors in the city as “treason”.
The British group, fronted by singer Matt Bellamy, said on Wednesday (2 April) that they had pushed the gig – originally scheduled to take place on 11 June – back to 2026 in order to find a new promoter.
“After careful consideration and hearing the feedback from our fans whilst fully respecting their concerns, our show in Istanbul will now be postponed until 2026 so we can ensure DBL Entertainment will not be involved,” their statement said.
Turkish fans had urged the band to scrap the gig after DBL’s head, Abdulkadir Ozkan, criticised the actions of people taking part in nationwide protests against the arrest of Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu.
"Plain and simple, this is hostility towards the capital. Act of treason," Abdulkadir Ozkan wrote on X/Twitter. He later posted another message, explaining his comments were not aimed at the “constitutional right to protests”.
Imamoglu was elected mayor of Turkey’s largest city in March 2019, in a major blow to president Recep Rayyup Erdogan and the president’s governing Justice and Development Party (AKP), which had controlled Istanbul for a quarter of a century.
Erdogan’s party pushed to void the municipal election results in the city of 16 million, alleging irregularities. The challenge resulted in a repeat of the election a few months later, which Imamoglu also won.
He was jailed on suspicion of running a criminal organisation, accepting bribes, extortion, illegally recording personal data, and bid-rigging. A request for him to be imprisoned on terror-related charges was denied.
The mayor has labelled all the claims “unimaginable accusations and slanders”, according to Sky News.
Reuters reports that Ozkan later said his comment had been misinterpreted and taken out of context, adding that DBL was withdrawing from all projects. He expressed regret for any “misunderstanding”.
Turkish journalists told The Independent last week that the crackdown on protests has been the worst they have ever seen, as tens of thousands faced tear gas, batons and rubber bullets as they marched through Istanbul.
More than 1,400 people were taken into custody over seven days of demonstrations against Erdogan.
“He wanted to be another Putin, but the country is not ready to be another Russia,” journalist Can Dundar told The Independent. “So now the people are resisting, and Erdogan is pushing.”
Muse, who formed in Devon 1994, are known for songs that incorporate themes of government oppression and civil uprising, particularly in their 2009 album The Resistance and in 2022’s Will of the People.
