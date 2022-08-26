The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
How to get Muse tickets for the Will Of The People UK stadium tour next Summer
The band will play four UK shows in support of their 2022 album
Muse, composed of vocalist and guitarist Matt Bellamy, bassist Chris Wolstenholme, and drummer Dominic Howard, will hit the road following the release of their latest album Will Of The People, which came out on 26 August 2022 – the same day the album’s supporting tour tickets were released.
The band are set to embark on a number of tour dates across Europe and the US at the end of 2022 and into 2023, and will visit the UK to perform four shows in May and August next year as part of their Will Of The People tour.
The Devon-grown rockers will kick off the UK leg by returning home to headline Home Park Stadium in Plymouth, before hitting stages in Huddersfield, Glasgow, and Milton Keynes.
The multi-platinum and Grammy award-winning rock band hasn’t toured since 2019, so for fans, these gigs will be must-see events.
In a statement ahead of the release for their ninth studio album, vocalist Matt Bellamy dubbed Will Of The People their best record yet and said that the album was influenced by “the increasing uncertainty and instability in the world”.
“A pandemic, new wars in Europe, massive protests and riots, an attempted insurrection, Western democracy wavering, rising authoritarianism, wildfires, and natural disasters and the destabilization of the global order all informed Will Of The People,” he explained.
“It has been a worrying and scary time for all of us as the Western empire and the natural world, which have cradled us for so long are genuinely threatened. This album is a personal navigation through those fears and preparation for what comes next.”
Who will support Muse on the 2023 UK tour?
English rock duo Royal Blood will appear as special guests for every Muse UK gig except Glasgow. The band’s 2021 album, Typhoons, recieved a four star rating from The Independent, with Roisin O’Connor describing it as hitting you ‘like a smack of cold air, lifting you off your feet and planting you firmly on the dance floor’.
How to get tickets to Muse’s2023 UK tour
Tickets for the Will Of The People tour went on sale on Friday 26 August at 9am via Ticketmaster. Prices start at £52.25 for a ticket and vary depending on the venue and seating choice.
Where to see Muse on tour in 2023
- May 27: Plymouth, Home Park Stadium
- June 20: Huddersfield, John Smith’s Stadium
- June 23: Glasgow, Bellahouston Park
- June 25: Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes Bowl
