Dismal annual earnings for around half of musicians revealed

Around half of professional musicians are earning less than £14,000 a year from their music, a new survey has found.

In a report published on Monday (11 September), a total of 5,867 performers were asked questions about earnings and working patterns.

The charity Help Musicians and organisation the Musicians’ Union (MU) said it was the first nationwide census for musicians in the UK.

It revealed that the average annual income from music is reported at £20,700, which is based on all respondents earning any percentage of their total income from music.

Though the report stated that most musicians surveyed earn more than £14,000, 43 per cent said that they earn less than that figure.

According to a 2022 ONS report, the average median income in the UK is £33,280, with £38,500 being the average salary for a working-age person with a degree.

The musician survey said under half (40 per cent) of musicians reported earning all of their income from music, and this falls to 17 per cent amongst those who report as being “self-taught” without a formal music qualification.

The report revealed more than half (53 per cent) sustain their career by sourcing other forms of income outside of music – and 75 per cent of those who have other income in addition to music report only seeking this work for financial reasons.

String musicians playing instruments ahead of the Proms (Getty Images)

Naomi Pohl, general secretary of the Musicians’ Union, said the survey “highlights the challenges musicians face carving out and sustaining a career as a musician in 2023”.

She added: “As the UK’s trade union for musicians, this census will help us be more effective at representing our members and tackling the nuanced challenges different communities of musicians face.

“Whether that is working with the industry to improve diversity, negotiating better pay and conditions, or lobbying governments to secure the support our members need and deserve, the Musicians’ Census gives us the vital data to take on these challenges on behalf of our members.”

The researchers also found 54 per cent of musician respondents have no access to employment benefits. Less than a third of respondents (28 per cent) report having an employer-contribution pension.

According to ONS figures, the workplace pension participation rate in the UK was at 79 per cent in April 2021.

Financial obstacles and barriers to entry reported by musicians include the cost of equipment, transport, training, not knowing anyone in the industry and unsociable working hours.

Sarah Woods, chief executive of Help Musicians, said: “The (census)... paints a picture of the distinctive set of challenges musicians face to sustain a career in music.

“Although the data shows some big challenges musicians face, it also highlights how committed musicians are in continuing to produce the music we all know and love; demonstrating how resilient our population of musicians truly is.”