My Bloody Valentine have called out Spotify for displaying the wrong lyrics of their songs.

On Thursday (20 January), the band alerted fans to the “fake” lyrics on the music streaming platform in a harshly worded Twitter post.

The tweet read: “Just noticed that Spotify has put fake lyrics up for our songs without our knowledge. These lyrics are actually completely incorrect and insulting. We’re not sure where they got them from, probably one of those bulls*** lyrics sites on the internet.”

Spotify announced the launch of its Lyrics feature in November 2021.

In an official statement issued at the time, the Swedish music streamer said: “By partnering with Musixmatch, we’re bringing song lyrics to life through in-app access across the majority of our extensive library of tracks. “

Responding to My Bloody Valentine’s tweet, Spotify users shared screenshots of other inaccurate song lyrics they had seen, including a track by Scottish band Cocteau Twins and American pianist Thelonius Monk.

The Independent has reached out to Spotify for comment.

Last year in March, My Bloody Valentine signed with independent label Domino Records, who made the band’s catalogue of music available on Spotify, Apple Music, and similar streaming services.

At the same time, frontman Kevin Shields revealed that My Bloody Valentine was gearing up to release two new records in 2022.