How to get N-Dubz tickets for the 2022 extended reunion tour

N-Dubz have extended their special 10-date arena tour of the UK this November, adding eight new shows.

After an 11 year hiatus, hip-hop trio Tulisa, Dappy and Fazer reunited to revealed their new single “Charmer” on Thursday 19 May.

The track was written by the band and produced by Rymez, who is best known for his work with artists including Stefflon Don, D Block Europe and Adekunle Gold.

In 2009 they reached No 1 on the UK Singles Chart with their track “Number One”, featuring Tinchy Stryder.

The Back To The Future Tour stops at some of the UK’s biggest cities, giving fans the chance to hear N-Dubz live for the first time in over a decade.

The tour kicks off in Newcastle and will also include dates in Manchester, London, Cardiff, Nottingham and Leeds – with new dates for these cities announced over the weekend.

How to get tickets:

General sale tickets became available at 10am Friday 20 May from Ticketmaster and AEG Presents, with more tickets now available for the added dates.

The full list of dates is as follows:

Mon 7 Nov 2022 Newcastle Utilita Arena

Tues 8 Nov 2022 Glasgow OVO Hydro

Thurs 10 Nov 2022 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Fri 11 Nov 2022 Leeds First Direct Arena

Sat 12 Nov 2022 Birmingham Utilita Arena

Mon 14 Nov 2022 Bournemouth International Centre

Tues 15 Nov 2022 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Thurs 17 Nov 2022 London The O2

Fri 18 Nov 2022 Sheffield Utilita Arena

Sat 19 Nov 2022 Manchester AO Arena

Sun 20 Nov 2022 Manchester AO Arena

Sun 27 Nov 2022 Leeds First Direct Arena

Mon 28 Nov 2022 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Tues 29 Nov 2022 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Fri 2 Dec 2022 Sheffield Utilita Arena

Sat 3 Dec 2022 Newcastle Utilita Arena

Sun 4 Dec 2022 Manchester AO Arena