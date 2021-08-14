Tributes are pouring in for folk singer-songwriter Nanci Griffith, who has died, aged 68.

The Texan musician was known for songs such as “Love at the Five and Dime” and “From a Distance”.

Griffith’s death was announced by her manager, but a cause has not been disclosed.

“It was Nanci’s wish that no further formal statement or press release happen for a week following her passing,” Gold Mountain Entertainment said in a statement.

“American Pie” singer Don McLean led tributes to Griffiths, calling her a “lovely person”.

He wrote: ”I worked with her on a TV special we did for PBS TV and on that show, we sang two duets. I never heard anyone sing harmony in a more beautiful way. We should have done an album together.”

McLean continued: ”I really loved her spirit it was warm and loving and I’m really sorry to hear she has gone.”

Country star Darius Rucker added: “Today I am just sad man. I lost one of my idols. One of the reasons I am in Nashville. She blew my mind the first time I heard Marie and Omie. And singing with her was my favourite things to do.”

Texas Monthly’s executive editor, Michael Hall, shared the interview he did with Griffith in 1999 in tribute.

Nanci Griffith performing at the American Civil Liberties Union Freedom Concert, October 2004 (Getty Images)

“She could be thin-skinned and sentimental – also a nuanced interpreter,” he wrote. “Townes Van Zandt said her version of ‘Tecumseh Valley’ was ‘the best cover of any of my songs ever’.”

Griffith began her career as a singer performing in a local coffeehouse, aged 12. Her father took her to see Townes Van Zandt when she was a teenager and she recalled being “blown away by his eloquence and his writing”, she told Texas Monthly in a 1999 interview.

Her debut album, There’s a Light Beyond These Woods, was released in 1978, with a cover designed by Griffith’s father. The title song of her third album, Once in a Very Blue Moon, was covered by Dolly Parton for her 1985 record, Real Love.