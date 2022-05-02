Naomi Judd was represented by her daughters at her induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday (1 May) night, just one day after they announced her death.

The country music star died at the age of 76 on Saturday (30 April). Wynonna, who formed one half of the singing duo The Judds with her mother, was joined by her sister Ashley at the ceremony.

“I didn’t prepare anything tonight because I knew mom would probably talk the most,” Wynonna told the audience.

“I’m gonna make this fast, because my heart’s broken, and I feel so blessed. It’s a very strange dynamic, to be this broken and this blessed.”

Meanwhile, Ashley told the audience through tears: “My momma loved you so much, and she appreciated your love for her and I’m sorry that she couldn’t hang on until today.

“Your esteem for her and regard for her really penetrated her heart, and it was your affection for her that did keep her going in these last few years.”

Naomi (left) and Winnona Judd (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Country Music Hall of Fame said it had decided to go forward with its plan to honor The Judds during Sunday's ceremony upon request of her daughters.

“Naomi overcame incredible adversity on her way to a significant place in music history. Her triumphant life story overshadows today’s tragic news,” the organization’s CEO Kyle Youngsaid in a statement to E! News.

“Her family has asked that we continue with The Judds’ official Hall of Fame induction on Sunday. We will do so, with heavy hearts and weighted minds. Naomi and daughter Wynonna’s music will endure.”

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Naomi’s cause of death is unknown. In the announcement of her mother’s death posted on Instagram, Ashley wrote that they had “lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness”.

Naomi previously shared that she had been diagnosed with severe depression and anxiety during a 2016 appearance on Good Morning America.

Naomi’s husband Larry Strickland, who was a backup singer for Elvis Presley, told The Associated Press that his wife had died near Nashville, Tennessee, as he asked for privacy for their family at this time.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.