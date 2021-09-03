David Crosby has spoken out against his former bandmate, Neil Young, following years of tension between the two musicians.

Young joined the supergroup Crosby, Stills and Nash (CSN) – David, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash – in 1969, turning it into CSNY: Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young.

But the band hasn’t played together as a whole group since 2013 and, according to Crosby’s remarks in a new interview, it doesn’t look like they will be reuniting any time soon.

Speaking to The Guardian, Crosby said: “I’m a very liberal guy and a modern thinker in terms of politics. Neil doesn’t really do politics. He does Neil.”

He added: “He’s probably the most self-centred, self-obsessed, selfish person I know. He only thinks about Neil, period. That’s the only person he’ll consider. Ever!”

Speaking about why they are on bad terms, he said: “Neil has got a genuine beef. I did say something bad about his girlfriend [actor Daryl Hannah, who is now Young’s wife]. I said I thought she was a predator. OK, he can be mad at me.”

Crosby admitted he also doesn’t speak to Nash, saying: “Graham just changed from the guy I thought was my best friend to being a guy that is definitely my enemy, so I don’t see any future there at all… He gave the impression of looking after me, but apparently that was all just trying to keep the money coming.”

The Independent has contacted Young’s representative for comment.

Crosby does still speak to Stills, who he described as “the best guitar player, the best singer and the best writer”.