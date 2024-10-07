Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Nell Smith, the Canadian teenage music prodigy known for her collaborations with The Flaming Lips, has died. She was 17.

Smith’s death was confirmed by Simon Raymonde, bassist/keyboardist for the Cocteau Twins, on Instagram as well as the head of Bella Union, the label that was preparing to release Smith’s debut album next year.

“We are all shocked and devastated to hear of the sudden and tragic passing of our artist and dear friend Nell Smith, over the weekend in British Columbia,” Raymonde wrote. “Nell was just 17 and was preparing for the release of her first solo record in early 2025 on Bella Union, made in Brighton with Penelope Isles’ Jack and Lily Wolter.”

He added: “While we all try and come to terms with the awful news, and out of respect to Nell’s grieving family, we are unable to make any further comments at this time. The Bella Union Family.”

A cause of death has yet to be disclosed; however, at The Flaming Lips’ show in Portland, Oregon, on Sunday (October 6), frontman Wayne Coyne announced Smith’s death, saying she died in a car accident.

“We are reminded once again of the power of music and how encouraging it can be to be around people that you love,” Coyne said, before asking the crowd to help sing their song “Suddenly Everything Has Changed.”

Smith recorded an album of Nick Cave cover versions, titled Where the Viaduct Looms, with the psychedelic rock band in 2020 when she was 13.

Susie Cave, wife of the Australian musician, commented on Raymonde’s post writing: “My heart is broken for beautiful Nell and her family.”

A Kickstarter to help fund Smith’s debut album has raised over CA$17,000 ($12,481). The fundraiser states that Smith was born in the UK but grew up in Canada.

More to follow