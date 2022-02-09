Nelly apologises for sex tape leak on Instagram: ‘It was never meant to go public’
‘Dilemma’ rapper posted an explicit video on social media on Tuesday
Nelly has apologised after an explicit video was uploaded to his Instagram Stories.
A clip of the “Hot In Herre” rapper receiving oral sex was shared on the social media app on Tuesday (8 February).
The video was deleted shortly after. However, the footage has since made its way to other social media sites.
Nelly has now claimed that the video wasn’t intended to be shared in a public message.
“I sincerely apologise to the young lady and her family. This is unwanted publicity for her/them,” he said in a statement sent to TMZ.
“This was an old video that was private and never meant to go public.”
Though the rapper’s face is not visible in the video, the woman is visible and able to be identified during the sex act.
Representatives for the “Hey Porsche” performer have said they are concerned that he was hacked.
As a result, they are investigating for signs of a breach, amid fears that the musicians financial information, personal documents and passwords could also be published online.
Nelly, full name Cornell Iral Haynes Jr, gained popularity in the early 2000s with songs such as “Country Grammar”, “E.I.” and “Ride Wit Me”.
He scored his first of four UK Number 1 hits in 2002 with “Dilemma”, alongside Kelly Rowland.
The Independent has reached out to Nelly’s representative for comment.
