Eurovision 2024 champion Nemo: ‘I’ve had to learn a lot about perspective’

Eurovision champion Nemo has said they “had to learn a lot” following their win at the annual song contest in Sweden this year.

Speaking to The Independent, the Swiss “The Code” singer discussed their brand new single “Eurostar” and what life has been like in the months since they triumphed while representing Switzerland at Eurovision.

“I think I had to learn a lot about perspective over the past few months,” Nemo, who uses they/them pronouns, said, having just accepted the prize for Person of the Year at the 2024 Attitude Awards.

“I think the version of myself a year ago would be completely flabbergasted about everything I’m doing right now, and having that perspective actually relieves me of a lot of pressure. I’m starting to have fun again.”

They continued: “Looking at how far I’ve grown as an artist, I feel a lot of things are becoming more clear to me. Of course, there are expectations with anything you do, but I’ve really learnt to just focus on the music, the art, and trust that people know my intentions are in the right place.”

Speaking about the inspiration behind “Eurostar”, Nemo explained that the idea for the song occurred during their first train from Paris to London for a songwriting trip. “I fell in love with the idea of how close these two cities are, at the same time as I was planning my move to London,” they said.

“The idea that it takes you to this new place, the speed of it – for me that reflected how quickly everything’s been happening for me, and it was also like my first love letter to London. It feels like the start of something, almost like the beginning of a movie.”

open image in gallery Eurovision champion Nemo has released a new single, ‘Eurostar' ( Ella Mettler )

Moments after winning the Eurovision Song Contest in May, Nemo criticised organisers over their handling of a number of controversies, including the decision to allow Israel to take part.

“The whole Eurovision experience was really interesting – there’s almost a bubble for every person there,” Nemo told The Independent.

“I think that’s one of the most beautiful things about the process, how connected I felt to my community and how they found my project through Eurovision. I think the fans were very aligned with my humour, and they’ve stuck around and found me in a way I didn’t know could happen.”

Nemo also revealed that they are currently working on their first album and feels “very inspired” by their move to London.

“There’s so much history here when it comes to fashion and music that is so inspiring to me – there’s so much to explore and so many people to get to know!” they said.

“My album will be very inspired by me soaking everything up and incorporating it into my music – I want to release it next year.”

“Eurostar”, the new single from Nemo, is out now.