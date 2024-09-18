Uglies viewers point out confusing detail in new Netflix fantasy movie

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Netflix users have pointed out an odd detail about new movie fantasy film Uglies.

The film has shot to the top of the charts on the streaming service since it was released on Friday (13 September).

Starring Joey King, Chase Stokes, Keith Powers and Laverne Cox, it is set in a dystopian future where people are divided into two camps: Pretties and Uglies. Everyone is forced to have cosmetic surgery at the age of 16 to ensure there are no divisions in society as long as everybody is “perfect”.

Directed by Terminator Salvation and Charlie’s Angels director McG, the movie is based on the novel by Scott Westerfield. It follows Tally Youngblood (played by King) as she discovers the underbelly of the world of the “Pretties”.

But Netlfix users have pointed out a glaring problem with the whole concept.

“Man, if they are ugly, we are in trouble!” wrote one person on X/Twitter as many called out the film for starring conventionally attractive people and calling them “ugly”.

“But they are pretty and handsome, I guess natural beauty,” commented one confused person.

“If these beautiful people are deemed ugly by Netflix producers, then we are doomed as a society,” wrote another.

Viewers pointed out that the characters were not in fact ‘ugly’ ( Netflix/Uglies )

Sharing a picture of the four main characters, one viewer added sarcastically, “These supposed to be…The Uglies?”

Others said that the inclusion of people who were in fact not “ugly”, took opportunities away from those who potentially were.

“They’re taking away roles from ugly ppl, not fair,” chimed in another, while one viewer quipped sarcastically: “Yeah they are hideous! Maybe they are ugly inside!”

“Good, it’s like in the 80s when all ugly nerdy girls was really hot in the movies, but they wore a silly hat or glasses that they took off in the ending scene and became 10s,” added another commenting on the fact that in the movie the characters’ transformation is enabled through the help of a procedure that many have said is akin to the “yassify filter” on Instagram and Snapchat.

But others said the point was being missed as the actual features of the people starring in the film were not the point.

“It was actually a decent movie. Ugly in the movie is mainly because they haven’t had the surgery.”

Uglies is streaming on Netflix