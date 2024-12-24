Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has said he will be skipping the locker room to watch Beyoncé perform Netflix’s inaugural NFL Christmas Gameday halftime show.

Jackson, 27, who will lead his team against the Houston Texans beginning tomorrow at 4:30 p.m. EST, told reporters that this will be his first time seeing Beyoncé perform.

“Going to go out there and watch, man,” the NFL star said during Monday’s (December 23) press conference. “First time seeing Beyoncé perform and it’s at our game, that’s dope. I’m going to go out and watch. Sorry, [coach John] I’m going to go out and watch. Sorry, [coach John] Harbaugh. Sorry, fellas.”

It’s unclear if he was being serious or if he was joking, so fans will have to keep an eye out to see if he indeed watches Beyoncé from the sidelines.

Earlier in the day, the Kansas City Chiefs will fight to maintain their nearly perfect 2024 record against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The two teams will face off at Pittsburgh’s Acrisure Stadium, beginning at 1 p.m. EST.

The 29-time Grammy-winning superstar and Houston native, 43, will take the field during the halftime period between the second game of the night between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans.

Lamar Jackson says Beyoncé’s Christmas Gameday halftime performance will be his first time seeing her live ( Getty Images )

The “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer will, for the first time ever, perform live renditions of songs off her newest, record-breaking album, Cowboy Carter.

While details of Beyoncé’s performance remain tightly under wraps, she’s expected to bring a host of special guests featured on the album, which could possibly include Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus and Post Malone.

This isn’t Beyoncé’s first NFL rodeo. In 2013, the “Single Ladies” pop singer headlined the Super Bowl XLVII held in New Orleans, where she was joined onstage by fellow Destiny’s Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. She also made a guest appearance during Coldplay’s star-studded halftime performance for the 2016 Super Bowl alongside Bruno Mars.

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 4 month free trial (3 months for non-Prime members) Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 4 month free trial (3 months for non-Prime members) Sign up

To kick off the gameday action tomorrow, a pre-taped recording of Mariah Carey singing her Christmas hit “All I Want for Christmas is You” will be shown before the Chiefs vs. Steelers game.

Meanwhile, the Grammy-winning a cappella group Pentatonix will perform the national anthem ahead of the Ravens vs. Texas game.

For the first time ever, both games will be available to stream on Netflix as part of the streamer’s three-year licensing deal with the NFL to show Christmas Day games.

Fans who have an active Netflix subscription will be able to tune in to the streaming giant’s special Christmas Day NFL coverage as well as the performances.