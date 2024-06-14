Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Niall Horan surprised a fan with front row tickets to his sold out concert at Madison Square Garden following a viral tweet.

The One Direction star performed in front of 20,000 revellers at the New York venue for the first time on Thursday (13 January), and took a moment to shout out a fan, Megan, who in 2022 tweeted: “Niall sell out msg I’ll be front row”.

At the time, the singer replied: “If I could I would” – and he has made good of that promise.

Two years later, the singer kept his promise, writing a letter to the fan who manifested the sold-out shows. Horan wrote, “You promised me you’d be front row if I sold out MSG and here we are… you’re here but not in the front row”.

He added: “We can’t have that now can we? Hope this helps,” with the British singer attaching a front row ticket in the envelope.

Horan said to the crowd, “This tweet has done the rounds right up until this very moment, it’s pretty famous amongst our fan group”. He continued: “I’m not sure where Megan’s seats were but we had to move her up when I knew she was coming.”

His fans could be heard cheering as the “Heaven” vocalist thanked the fan before announcing: “We did it!”

The lucky fan expressed her excitement on X/Twitter, writing: “I love you so much thank you so, so much Niall, words can’t explain” and later adding: “So, so proud of this man, he did it.”

Earlier in the show, the star was reduced to tears after seeing the number of fans in attendance. He said: “This is a dream come true, thank you so much for selling this place out – I can’t believe it.”

Niall Horan getting emotional at sold out Madison Square Garden show ( simpllysara/TikTok )

Horan, who was formerly a member of the pop band One Direction, seemingly unfollowed his former band manager, Simon Cowell, on Instagram earlier this week.

This came after the X Factor judge appeared on Steven Bartlett’s podcast, The Diary of a CEO, sharing that his one regret from his time as One Direction manager was not owning the band name.

Cowell, 64, said: “I could have made an animation or whatever, but when you give an artist the name, it’s not yours.”