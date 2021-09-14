Nicki Minaj has shared an audio clip making fun of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, after he dismissed her comments regarding the Covid vaccine.

The singer shared the soundbite on her Twitter account on Tuesday (14 September), along with the caption: “Send this to the prime minister & let him know they lied on me. I forgive him. No one else. Only him.”

Minaj, who was born in Trinidad and raised in New York City, can be heard in the audio mimicking an English accent and stating: “Yes hello, Prime Minister Boris. It’s Nicki Minaj. I was just calling to tell you I thought you were so amazing on the news this morning. And I’m actually British. I was born there. I went to university there. I went to Oxford.

“I went to school with Margaret Thatcher, and she told me so many nice things about you. I’d love to send you my portfolio of my work, since you don’t know much about me. I’m a big, big star in the United States.”

The rapper was reacting in jest to comments made earlier by the prime minister, who said of Minaj during a Downing Street press conference: “I'm not as familiar with the works of Nicki Minaj as I probably should be, but I'm familiar with Nikki Kanani, superstar GP of Bexley who has appeared many times before you, who will tell you that vaccines are wonderful and everybody should get them.

“So I prefer to listen to Nikki Kanani.”

Those comments came in response to a tweet in which Minaj claimed one of his cousins wouldn’t get the Covid vaccine because “his friend got it & became impotent” and “his testicles became swollen”.

Chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty has also dismissed Minaj's claims, telling the press conference: “There are a number of myths that fly around, some of which are just clearly ridiculous and some of which are clearly designed just to scare.

“That happens to be one of them.”

In addition to releasing the audio clip on Tuesday, Minaj also shared a clip from the press conference and wrote of the prime minister: “I love him even tho I guess this was a diss? The accent ugh! Yassss boo!!!”

Impotence is not listed as a potential side effect of the vaccine on the NHS website in the UK, nor on the CDC’s website in the US.