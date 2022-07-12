‘Please don’t run in the streets’: Nicki Minaj pleads with fans as overcrowded Camden meet and greet cancelled
Footage shows fans chasing rapper’s car and screaming
A meet and greet organised in Camden for Nicki Minaj on Monday (11 July) had to be cancelled due to overcrowding.
The rapper’s fans took to Koko en masse after Minaj had announced on social media that she’d be at the venue from midday, following her appearance at Wireless Festival at the weekend.
Minaj didn’t arrive at the venue until just before 6pm. By that time, so many people were there to see her that she had to be escorted out of her car by police.
The Metropolitan police confirmed to The Independent: “Police were contacted by venue staff beforehand concerned about significant crowding outside.
“Further police resources had to be deployed to keep public order and close roads.
“In the interests of safety the event managers took the decision that the event would not go ahead.”
Due to the overcrowding, a section 35 dispersal order – which authorises officers to exclude a person from an area for a period of up to 48 hours – has been established at the location on Crowndale Road. No arrests have been made.
During the commotion on Monday, Minaj tweeted her fans to say: “Guys, if you don’t get in a contained space they won’t let me get out the cars. Pls don’t run in the streets. Please get in one place. One line.”
She shared a video from a fan that showed people running after Minaj’s car and screaming. The person filming the video could be heard shouting, “Oh my God, queen!”
Read The Independent’s four-star review of Minaj’s Wireless performance here. The Wireless lineup also included Cardi B, SZA, Tyler the Creator, Dave, J Cole and A$AP Rocky.
