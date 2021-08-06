Nicki Minaj has disputed Jessie J’s story that the rapper asked to appear on the track “Bang Bang”.

Speaking about the origins of the 2014 song in a new interview with Glamour, Jessie claimed that both she and Ariana Grande had been played the Max Martin track and decided to collaborate on it.

“So Ariana stayed on the second verse, I recorded the first verse, and then Nicki was played it in the studio and was like, ‘I’ve got to jump on this,’” she said. “We didn’t go to her and ask; she wanted to do it.”

Jessie added: “I’ll never forget: I was in my bedroom in my flat in London, and I got sent the version with Nicki on it. I just sat at the end of my bed holding my phone, staring at the floor, going, ‘How the f*** did I land this?’ I literally felt like I’d won a competition.”

However, on Thursday (5 August), Minaj contested the British singer’s version of events, claiming that she hadn’t asked to perform on the track and instead was paid to do so by her record label.

“Babe @JessieJ I didn’t hear the song & ask 2get on it. The label asked me2get on it & paid me,” Minaj tweeted.

“How would I have heard the song? chiiille what am I the damn song monitor? Snoopin around for songs chile? This was said by another artist recently as well. Yallgotta stop. LoveU.”

However, Minaj clarified that there were no hard feelings between her and Jessie and that she had actually wanted to collaborate with the singer on her 2011 track “Do It Like a Dude”.

“The worst part about this is no1EVER asked me2get on ‘like a dude’ & I have been obsessed w that song since the min I heard it,” she tweeted. “I was doing promo in the UK and heard it on the radio… I would’ve gotten on that 1 for some pickle juice.”

The Independent has contacted Jessie J’s representatives for comment.