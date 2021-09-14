Nicki Minaj hits out at Meghan McCain after vaccine comments criticism: ‘Eat s***’

Nicki Minaj has retaliated against Meghan McCain after the conservative talk show host dismissed her controversial comments about the coronavirus vaccine.

The “Bang Bang” rapper had received backlash online after claiming a family friend was rendered impotent after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

She shared the story while announcing that she would not be attending the Met Gala as it required attendees to show proof of vaccination.

“They want you to get vaccinated for the Met,” she tweeted.

“If I get vaccinated it won’t [be] for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one.”

Minaj claimed that her cousin’s friend’s testicles became “swollen” and he “became impotent” after getting vaccinated.

She made the claim even though America’s Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has not listed impotency or engorged genitals as a side effect of Covid vaccines.

Posting on Twitter last night (13 September), McCain shared Minaj’s post about her cousin’s friend’s swollen testicles, commenting: “That’s entirely enough internet for today.”

In response, Minaj hit back with: “Eat s*** you.”

The artist has also been claiming that various media outlets have “lied” about her views on the vaccine, writing on Twitter: “I cited my young child as why I didn’t want to travel. But notice how NONE of them mentioned that? Ask yourself why that was.”