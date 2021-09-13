Nicki Minaj has revealed that she won’t be attending this year’s high profile Met Gala event - because she isn’t vaccinated.

The Met Gala – or Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit – is one of the most high-profile social events of the year.

Anticipation levels for this year’s event are high after last year’s event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s event was also postponed, hence why it is taking place in September as opposed to its usual May date.

Since 1995, the guest list has been carefully presided over by American Vogue editor Anna Wintour and Minaj was one of those invited.

However, earlier this evening (13 September), Minaj revealed that she would not be attending due to the event’s vaccination requirements. All guests must be fully vaccinated in order to attend.

Minaj tweeted: “If I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe.”

You can see the tweet below, together with some fan reaction to the news.

Tickets for the event go for $30,000 (£23,000), while tables cost $275,000 (£211,000). Only those who pass Wintour’s approval will get an opportunity to attend the $3.5m (£2.69m) event.

All of the money from ticket sales is donated to the Costume Institute, which is the only department of the Met Museum that has to fund itself. In 2018, it was reported that just over £12m was raised.

This year’s hosts alongside Wintour are actor Timothée Chalamet, musician Billie Eilish, poet Amanda Gorman, and tennis star Naomi Osaka, while honorary chairs are Tom Ford and Instagram’s Adam Mosseri.