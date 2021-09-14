Twitter has said that Nicki Minaj’s post linking the Covid-19 vaccines to erectile dysfunction does not break any of its rules on misinformation.

In a tweet, Minaj said that a friend of her cousin had “become impotent” after receiving a vaccine and that her cousin was now refusing to be vaccinated.

The rapper and singer continued: “His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it and make sure you’re comfortable with your decision, not bullied.”

There is no evidence linking fertility problems with any of the approved Covid vaccines.

Twitter has said that it does not consider Minaj’s post to be against its rules because it is a “personal anecdote” and not a “claim of fact”.

Minaj also confirmed that she has also yet to be vaccinated but said she would probably get the jab so that she can tour.

Variety is also reporting that Minaj has split from her manager, Irving Azoff. Azoff is one of the most prominent figures in the music business and represents clients such as Harry Styles, Gwen Stefani and The Eagles.

Minaj signed with Azoff back in 2018 after being involved in a public war of words with the mogul. She accused him of attempting to sabotage her tour.