Singer Nicki Minaj has posted the personal details of journalists who attempted to contact the source of her controversial Covid vaccine views on social media.

The targets of her ire were Sharlene Rampersad, who works for Trinidad’s Guardian Media Limited, and Daily Mail reporter James Fielding, the Daily Beast reported.

Minaj was left irritated after reporters attempted to contact her family members as well as her cousin’s friend, who she claimed “became impotent” after receiving a Covid vaccination.

"His testicles became swollen," she wrote last week. "His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied."

Journalists, understandably, went looking for the man she identified – and Minaj retaliated.

"Sharlene Rampersad B***H YOUR DAYS ARE F*****G NUMBERED YOU DIRTY HOE," she wrote on Instagram, in addition to posting screenshots of the reporter’s attempts to contact her friends and family. Minaj also shared Rampersad’s phone number and image, along with Fielding’s business card.

"Threatening my family in Trinidad won’t bode well for you," wrote Minaj, who was born in the Caribbean nation and raised in New York.

Minaj has faced a backlash over her unorthodox views on the safety of the vaccine, which she has not yet received. She also refused to attend the Met Gala because of vaccine requirements.

Her outlandish claims have even caught the attention of the White House.

Nicki Minaj has received backlash over vaccine post on Twitter (Getty Images for Marc Jacobs)

“We offered a call with Nicki Minaj and one of our doctors to answer any questions she had about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters this week, adding: “Our hope is that anybody who has a big platform is going to project accurate information about the vaccine.”

Minaj, 38, has nearly 23 million followers on Twitter and 157 million on Instagram.

Rampersad’s employer, Guardian Media Ltd, issued a statement Friday denouncing the celebrity’s attack on the journalist.

“Today, in the legitimate pursuit of a story that has both local and international interest, one of our journalists has been subjected to a range of attacks via social media including death threats,” the statement reads. “This is unacceptable and we have taken all measures within our control to ensure her safety and security.

“At Guardian Media Ltd. we denounce intimidation of journalists in any form ... the use of aggression on social media to intimidate can have adverse physical and psychological effects on people. As a responsible media house, we encourage others to stand up against this type of behaviour as we can all make a difference in addressing this global challenge posed by the pervasive nature of social media.”