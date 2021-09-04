Nicole Scherzinger is being sued for allegedly refusing to take part in the forthcoming Pussycat Dolls reunion tour.

The singer performed with the pop group from 2003 to 2009 before going on to pursue a career as a solo artist, musical theatre performer and TV talent show judge.

However, on Friday (3 September), Pussycat Dolls founder and choreographer Robin Antin filed a lawsuit against Scherzinger at the Los Angeles Superior Court, The Hollywood Reporter reports.

Antin claims that before the pandemic, the singer originally agreed to take part in a reunion with the girl group, consisting of a tour and new business venture. She reportedly would have had a 49 per cent stake in the project.

However, he now alleges that Scherzinger is threatening not to take part unless given a majority share (75 per cent) and total creative control over the relaunch.

As this is reportedly meaning that tour dates can’t be confirmed, Live Nation are said to be asking for $600,000 (£432,000) to cover costs.

The Independent has contacted Scherzinger’s representatives for comment.