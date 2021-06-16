Noel Gallagher has revealed why he thinks some people don’t like Bono.

The Oasis singer-songwriter was asked why the U2 frontman is so divisive during an appearance on Absolute Radio.

Speaking to Hometime presenters Andy Bush and Richie Firth, Gallagher said: “I’ve said this to him, so I’ll say it to you, nobody likes a do-gooder, nobody likes it. That’s why people like me, I’m a do-badder.”

As well being known as U2’s frontman, Bono – real name Paul Hewson – is recognised for his activism for social justice causes. Over the years, he has co-founded several charities campaigning for Africa, and held numerous benefit concerts.

In 2007, he was granted an honorary knighthood for his “services to the music industry and for his humanitarian work”.

Gallagher, who is friends with Bono, also said that he “gets a bit frustrated” when people say they don’t like U2.

“I’m like, ‘No, what you are saying is you don’t like Bono.’ It’s like you’re not telling me you don’t like one single note that they’ve ever done. It’s rubbish, it’s nonsense.”

Noel Gallagher called Bono a ‘do-gooder’ on Absolute Radio (Getty Images for Bauer Media)

He said the first side of U2’s 1987 record The Joshua Tree is “like a thriller”.

Gallagher, who now sings with the High Flying Birds, compiled a through-the-decades playlist for personalised station Absolute Radio Noel, which can be heard until 19 June.