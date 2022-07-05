Noel Gallagher has received criticism for comments he made about his Glastonbury experience.

The former Oasis guitarist performed at the UK music festival on Saturday (25 June), after which he stayed to watch other artists’ sets, including Jamie T.

During a new appearance on The Matt Morgan Podcast, Gallagher said that he and his friends were initially unable to get a spot at the side of the stage, where VIPs can usually view performances.

“[We] couldn’t get to the bit on stage because we were f***ing wasted,” he explained.

However, after flashing his festival pass, he told security, “This lot are with me, and we walked onto this platform – unbeknownst to us it was the disabled platform”.

Gallagher added: “I said, ‘See that pass mate? It gets me any-f***ing-where,” further joking that he would tip a disabled fan out of their wheelchair in order to get his son a better view.

“I gotta say, those disabled cats have a great view of everything,” he said.

Following his comments, UK’s disability charity Scope called out the singer on Twitter, writing: “Reports of Noel Gallagher’s behaviour at Glastonbury were upsetting enough. But to hear him boast about his actions, and openly mock disabled people in the process, is beyond insulting.”

They continued: “Noel may belittle the experience of disabled music fans. But for many, the reality of attending live music and festivals can be stressful and upsetting.

“Accessible platforms at events aren’t for privileged rock stars and their friends. They exist so that disabled people can enjoy live music with fewer barriers.”

The backlash comes at the same time disabled Wireless festival-goers called out the organisers for an “abysmal” experience.

