Noel Gallagher says he ‘makes s*** up’ when he forgets lyrics while performing

Noel Gallagher has revealed he often forgets the lyrics to his famous songs during live performances.

The musician, who is currently working on a covers album, said he sometimes relies on “making s*** up” when his memory fails him on stage.

Gallagher told The Sun: “Brain freeze, I get it. I get them when I’m doing gigs to 70,000 people. As the next line is coming I think, ‘Seriously, what is the next line to this song?’ You’re thinking, ‘I genuinely don’t know what it is’. Somehow it falls out of the sky. But sometimes I just have to make s***up.”

The Oasis singer-songwriter added: “My band will say, ‘Are they the right lyrics?’ And I go, ‘I don’t think so.’ I’ve played ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ a billion times and sometimes I think, ‘What is the first line?’”

Earlier this year, Gallagher suggested that Oasis breaking up helped cement their legacy as one of the greatest British bands of all time.

The rock group split in 2009 after Noel’s heated confrontation with his younger brother Liam at Rock en Seine festival near Paris.

The breakup devastated fans, who have bombarded the brothers with pleas for a reunion ever since.

While Liam has supported the idea and tweeted at his brother to get on board, Noel has repeatedly said he is against it.