Noel Gallagher has revealed the origin of his feud with brother Liam Gallagher.

The Oasis star has been estranged from his brother ever since the rock group split in 2009. It came after a confrontation at at Rock en Seine festival in France.

Noel has now shed light on why the pair no longer speak, claiming responsibility for the fallout.

According to Noel, it was an incident involving clothing that marked “the beginning of the end”.

He told The Sun: “Liam gave us a load of clobber, not just me, he gave the band it. I went straight to the charity shop and left it in the shop doorway.

“He went f***ing mental. He said, “If you didn’t f***ing want it, you should have just said you didn’t f***ing want it, you c***.’”

Noel claims that the clothing, which was from Liam’s brand Pretty Green, ended up “on the shop mannequin in Barnardo’s a month before it launched”.

Noel Gallagher claimed responsibility for the feud that led to the split of Oasis (Getty Images)

Earlier this year, the singer suggested in a Sky Arts documentary that Oasis breaking up helped cement their legacy as one of the greatest British bands of all time.