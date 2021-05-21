Noel Gallagher has claimed that he would agree to reunite Oasis for £100m – though insists such a figure would never be offered.

Brother and former bandmate Liam Gallagher previously claimed that they had been offered the sum of £100m to reform the band, alleging that his brother had turned down the money.

Appearing on Saturday’s episode (22 May) of The Jonathan Ross Show, Noel rejected Liam’s claims.

“Why do you say ‘it’s not necessarily untrue’ - because it is untrue. There isn’t £100m in the music business between all of us,” he told Ross.

“If anybody wants to offer me £100m now, I’ll say it now, I’ll do it. I’ll do it for £100m. Ludicrous. What is funny though is that I think Liam actually believes it, which is the funny thing.”

Oasis split up in 2009, with both brothers going on to enjoy fruitful solo careers.

On the ITV talk show, Gallagher was also asked if he missed playing alongside Liam. “Not particularly, no,” he responded. “It’s a different band. It’s a different thing.

“I find it a bit sad that there’s a whole generation of kids, working class kids, who have got nothing of their own to buy into and they’re projecting all that onto a couple of 50-year-old fellas. Where’s the new Oasis? Where’s that?”

Gallagher recently announced the forthcoming release of a greatest hits album with his band High Flying Birds, due out on 11 June.