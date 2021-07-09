Boyband supergroup to assemble for Las Vegas show with members from NSYNC, Backstreet Boys and Boyz II Men

Members from NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, and Boyz II Men are collaborating for an epic Las Vegas event at The Venetian Resort called “The After Party”.

The four artists involved – Joey Fatone, AJ McLean, Nick Carter, and Wanya Morris – are coming together on one stage for the first time.

With the support of a live band, they intend to perform their own respective hits, as well as joining forces for each other’s, for an event that will also incorporate as yet unspecified conversations and performances involving other guest stars.

The show is going to take place at the Sands Showroom, a high-end theatre and musical venue at the five-star resort, each night from 19 August to 22 August.

“We wanted to do something with the idea of the Rat Pack meets the Pop age now — different artists coming together and doing a show that’s fun, but also takes you through a bit of history,” Fatone told Variety.

“But it organically also turned into more of a celebration of our bands and a homage to pop culture,” he said. “You’re going to see these guys and these groups in a light you’ve never seen them in before.”

“We’ve had so much fun putting this show together and finally sharing a stage, I can’t wait to share it with the fans,” McLean said in a press release. “I promise an incredible night of wild surprises, this is an absolute must see!”

The show’s announcement comes just a few weeks after McLean and Carter collaborated with Fatone and his former NSYNC bandmate Lance Bass for the introduction of the supergroup Back-Sync at The Grove in Los Angeles.

The tickets go on sale to the general public on Saturday 10 July at 10am PT at $65 (£47) upwards via Ticketmaster, Venetian.com, The Venetian Resort box offices or by phone.