Oasis have announced their first performances in Australia in 19 years, as part of their huge 2025 reunion world tour.

The British rock band revealed in August that brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher would be joining one another onstage next year, for the first time since their infamous 2009 bust-up at Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

Following the announcement of scheduled shows around the UK and Ireland, and North America, Oasis shared that they will play stadiums in Sydney and Melbourne in October and November 2025.

Oasis commented: “People of the land down under... You better run you better take cover... We are coming. You are most welcome.”

Their Sydney and Melbourne shows will mark 19 years since their last performance in Australia.

The tour’s promoter Live Nation has confirmed that it will not be using the dynamic pricing model that its company Ticketmaster deployed for the UK tour, which resulted in uproar among fans who saw the cost of some tickets increase threefold.

Tickets for the Melbourne show at Marvel Stadium on 31 October will go on sale at 10am AEDT on Tuesday 15 October, while tickets for Sydney’s Accor Stadium on 7 November will go on sale at 12pm AEDT that same day.

Fans are able to register for presale access now; the presale registration closes at 8am on Wednesday 9 October.

open image in gallery Noel and Liam Gallagher will join one another onstage next year ( PA Wire )

JULY 2025

Fri 4 Jul - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, UK (SOLD OUT)

Sat 5 Jul - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, UK (SOLD OUT)

Fri 11 Jul - Heaton Park, Manchester, UK (SOLD OUT)

Sat 12 Jul - Heaton Park, Manchester, UK (SOLD OUT)

Wed 16 Jul - Heaton Park, Manchester, UK (SOLD OUT)

Sat 19 Jul - Heaton Park, Manchester, UK (SOLD OUT)

Sun 20 Jul - Heaton Park, Manchester, UK (SOLD OUT)

Fri 25 Jul - Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

Sat 26 Jul - Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

Wed 30 Jul - Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

AUGUST 2025

Sat 2 Aug - Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

Sun 3 Aug - Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

Fri 8 Aug - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, UK (SOLD OUT)

Sat 9 Aug - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, UK (SOLD OUT)

Tue 12 Aug - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, UK (SOLD OUT)

Sat 16 Aug - Croke Park, Dublin, IE (SOLD OUT)

Sun 17 Aug - Croke Park, Dublin, IE (SOLD OUT)

Sun 24 Aug - Rogers Stadium, Toronto, ON (SOLD OUT)

Mon 25 Aug - Rogers Stadium, Toronto, ON (SOLD OUT)

Thu 28 Aug - Soldier Field, Chicago, IL (SOLD OUT)

Sun 31 Aug - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ (SOLD OUT)

SEPTEMBER 2025

Mon 1 Sep - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ (SOLD OUT)

Sat 6 Sep - Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles, CA (SOLD OUT)

Sun 7 Sep - Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles, CA (SOLD OUT)

Fri 12 Sep - Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City, MX (SOLD OUT)

Sat 13 Sep - Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City, MX (SOLD OUT)

Sat 27 Sep - Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

Sun 28 Sep - Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

OCTOBER 2025

Fri 31 Oct - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

NOVEMBER 2025

Fri 7 Nov - Accor Stadium, Sydney

Days after they announced their return, the band shot to the top of the UK album charts with their debut, Definitely Maybe, as they celebrated its 30th anniversary.

Next year, meanwhile, will mark the 30th anniversary of their second album (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, one of the biggest-selling LPs by a British act of all time.

Their North America tour dates will be supported by US rock band Cage the Elephant. Support acts for the UK, Ireland and Australia dates have yet to be announced.