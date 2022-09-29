Jump to content

Oasis guitarist Bonehead given cancer all-clear: ‘Into recovery now and see you all soon’

Musician was diagnosed with tonsil cancer earlier this year

Inga Parkel
Thursday 29 September 2022 19:36
Comments
Supersonic - Oasis Documentary Trailer

Oasis guitarist Paul Arthurs – better known by his stage name Bonehead – has given fans a promising update on his cancer status after undergoing treatment in June.

The musician – who had been playing as part of Liam Gallagher’s live band – was diagnosed with tonsil cancer earlier this year.

In a new update, shared on Twitter on Thursday (29 September), Bonehead wrote: “I had a full scan 10 days ago and it’s all clear, it’s gone.”

“Thank you so much all of you for the messages I’ve had throughout, you’ve helped more than you know,” he said, further thanking the team at The Christie NHS foundation.

“Into recovery now and see you all soon,” he added.

The good news comes shortly after his course of treatment in June, which included radiotherapy and chemotherapy sessions.

At the time, he told fans: “I’m feeling the pain right now but I’m in recovery and things can only get better from here.”

He had undergone the treatment at The Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester.

Bonehead was a founding member of Oasis. He announced he was leaving the group in 1999, during the recording of Oasis’s fourth album, Standing on the Shoulder of Giants, explaining that he wished to spend more time with his family.

He continued to work with Liam Gallagher over the years, and had been scheduled to perform with him this summer.

