Oasis’s highly anticipated documentary Oasis Knebworth 1996 has been given a release date.

Marking the 25th anniversary of the concert series – described by Liam Gallagher as “the Woodstock of the Nineties” – the new film will give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the event.

It will include previously unseen archive footage from both the concert and backstage, while featuring additional interviews with the band and event organisers.

The documentary will be released in cinemas on 23 September, with tickets going on sale on 10 August.

Directed by Jake Scott, Oasis Knebworth 1996 is described as “a joyful and at times poignant cinematic celebration of one of the most iconic live concert events of the last 25 years, driven entirely by the music, and the fans’ own experiences of that monumental weekend”.

Liam, who served as an executive producer alongside estranged brother Noel, said: “It was all about the music and the people. I can’t remember much about it, but I’ll never forget it. It was Biblical.”

“I can’t believe we never played ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll Star!’” Noel added.

Back in 1996, 2.5 million fans applied for tickets to the Hertfordshire gigs, with 250,000 eventually attending.

Other performers on the line-up included The Prodigy, the Chemical Brothers, Manic Street Preachers, the Charlatans, Cast and Kula Shaker.