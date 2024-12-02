Noel Gallagher reveals mum’s hilariously understated reaction to Oasis reunion

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

When Noel and Liam Gallagher announced this summer that they would end their 15 year feud to embark on an Oasis reunion tour, the news delighted fans around the world.

But their mother Peggy’s response was rather more muted, according to the elder Gallagher brother.

“My mum couldn’t give a s***,” Noel revealed during an event at the National Portrait Gallery, according to The Sun.

“My mum never gave a s***, never,” he added. “You know what Irish mums are like?”

“When we told her we were getting back together, she said, ‘Sure, that will be nice’. That was it.”

Despite her limited enthusiasm, Noel, 57, said that he and Liam, 52, are hoping that she will attend one of the band’s stadium gigs.

open image in gallery Noel, left, is hoping that his mum Peggy will attend one of Oasis’ reunion gigs ( PA )

“We’ll try and get her to Dublin,” he said, referencing Oasis’s planned concerts at Croke Park.

The band are also set to perform gigs in London, Edinburgh and their home city of Manchester before embarking on a string of dates around the world.

They have shut down rumours that they will be performing at Glastonbury festival, after intense speculation.

The band announced their intention to reunite back in August, with the news coinciding with the 30th anniversary of their debut album Definitely Maybe.

open image in gallery The band has not performed together since 2009 ( PA )

The outspoken Gallagher brothers are famed for their fractious relationship, and the band previously split up following an epic row that broke out between them backstage at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris in 2009.

In a statement confirming the reunion tour, they said: “The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised.”

The Gallaghers are yet to confirm which previous band members might join them during the live dates, but have revealed that Richard Ashcroft, former frontman of fellow Britpop act The Verve, will be supporting Oasis on tour.